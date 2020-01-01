Nick Cannon sparks concern after admitting things 'couldn’t get any worse'

Nick Cannon's fans are concerned for his wellbeing after his racism controversy left him admitting things "couldn’t get any worse".

The 39-year-old actor, rapper, and TV host hit headlines on Tuesday for anti-Semitic comments shared on his show, Cannon's Class, on which he branded white people "savages" who act "evil" and "rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive".

His comments sparked a backlash online, and prompted bosses at U.S. TV network ViacomCBS to sever ties with him, leading to Mariah Carey's ex-husband issuing a grovelling apology, expressing his "deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth."

Despite bosses at Fox standing by the star and renewing his contract on The Masked Singer U.S., Cannon went on to announce he is "taking time away" from his Los Angeles radio show - and his subsequent posts alarmed fans that the star is struggling amid the scandal.

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse," he wrote on his Twitter account. "Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologising. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth”.

Many users on the social media site were concerned over the ominous ending to the tweet, with one fan asking, “am I the only one worried bout that enjoy earth line?”

Another said, “Don’t do anything crazy bro,” while a third user penned, “This tone concerns me. Peace to you immediately.”

Despite fans checking in on the father-of-three, he failed to reassure he was well with a second post, simply reading, "Y’all can have this planet. I’m out," leading to further worry among his followers.