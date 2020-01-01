NEWS Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s Savage Love claims third week at Official Singles Chart top spot Newsdesk Share with :





Viral hit Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) holds on to Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart, making it three weeks at the top for Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.



Leading on both downloads and streams, and totaling 63,000 chart sales, the collaboration finishes 11,000 chart sales ahead of this week’s Number 2, former chart topper Rockstar by DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch.



Meanwhile, quickly gaining ground is Head & Heart by Joel Corry & MNEK, which jumps 12 places to Number 3 and claims the second biggest download of the week. It’s both artists’ highest ever charting song, with Joel reaching Number 4 with previous single Lonely, and MNEK topping his 2014 breakout single with Gorgon City, Ready For Your Love, which also peaked at 4.



The week’s highest new entry is Come & Go by Juice Wrld & Marshmello, debuting at Number 9. Following the release of his posthumous album Legends Never Die, Juice picks up two further Top 20 singles: Life’s A Mess with Halsey, up 55 places to Number 11, and Wishing Well at Number 15.



Elsewhere, D-Block Europe debut at Number 30 with Plain Jane, their 11th Top 40 hit, and Becky Hill & Sigala leap nine places to 31 with Heaven On My Mind. B1llionz by Birmingham drill artist M1llionz opens at Number 39 to become his first UK chart hit.



Finally, New York DJ/producer PS1 reaches the Top 40 after seven weeks in the Top 100 with Fake Friends ft. Alex Hosking, up eight spots to Number 40.