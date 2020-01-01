NEWS Juice WRLD scores posthumous Number 1 album with 'Legends Never Die' Newsdesk Share with :





Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



The third studio album by the US rapper and first posthumous project arrives just over seven months after his death at the age of 21. Legends Never Die racked up 22,500 chart sales this week, 97% of which came from streams.



It’s the first posthumous album to top the Official UK Chart in almost three years, since George Michael’s Listen Without Prejudice Vol.1 reissue in October 2017. The last posthumous Number 1 album of new material to reach Number 1 was Viola Beach’s self-titled debut in August 2016.



Three songs from Legends Never Die feature in this week’s Official Singles Chart Top 40: Come & Go with Marshmello (9), Life’s A Mess with Halsey (11), and Wishing Well (15). View Juice WRLD's Official UK Chart history in full here.



Meanwhile, The Streets’ new collection and first new music in nine years, None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive, is new at Number 2 and is the UK’s best-selling album on vinyl this week.



Australian rock band DMA’S land at Number 4 with The Glow, marking their strongest UK chart debut yet.



Laura Marling’s latest album Song For Our Daughter re-enters at Number 5 following a physical release. The singer-songwriter’s seventh record debuted at 22 back in April on a digital-only release.



Further down, Big Country claim their first Top 40 album in 26 years with new retrospective Essential at 23, and Rufus Wainwright lands his sixth Top 40 collection with Unfollow The Rules at 27.