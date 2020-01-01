NEWS Machine Gun Kelly thrilled Megan Fox's 'beautiful feet' appear in Bloody Valentine video Newsdesk Share with :





Machine Gun Kelly says his new Bloody Valentine video is his favourite yet because it features girlfriend Megan Fox's "beautiful feet".



The 30-year-old rapper insisted on getting a shot of the Transformers star's feet in the promo because he thinks they are the most attractive part of her body.



"Bloody Valentine might now be my favourite video," he explained in a video for Teen Vogue. "It’s no secret I think feet are beautiful, and I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist."



He went on to reveal that the 34-year-old actress is fully aware of his foot fetish. She was so sure her new boyfriend would ask her to take her shoes off for the video shoot she prepared for the moment in advance.



"I was like, 'Megan, you already know what I’m about to ask you', and she was like, 'Yeah, I literally got a pedicure just because I knew you were going to ask me that'," he laughed.



The video features a scene in which a bare-footed Fox steps on Kelly's Duct-taped face.



The pair began dating last month after she split from husband Brian Austin Green.