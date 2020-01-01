Ariel Winter joins Free Britney movement

Ariel Winter has joined the Free Britney movement, demanding justice for Britney Spears amid the singer's conservatorship battle with her dad.

Fans of Spears started the initiative last year, with suspicions that the Toxic singer was not being treated fairly by her father, Jamie, and her team of handlers, who legally control the 39-year-old's private and business affairs following her public breakdown in 2008.

"What her 'father' and team is doing to her is absolutely disgusting and devastating," Winter wrote on Instagram.

Winter has some personal experience of the issue after winning emancipation from her mother when she was a teenager. The Modern Family actress was raised by her sister.

Meanwhile, actress and activist Rose McGowan has also offered her support to the campaign to release Spears from her conservatorship. In an emotional Instagram post, McGowan referenced late actress Brittany Murphy who died in tragic circumstances, linking Murphy's dark experience of Hollywood to that of Spears.

"I'm so sorry you didn't make it, Brittany. Your talent deserved better, your soul deserved better," the Scream star lamented.

"There's another Britney on my mind today, too, one that is alive, one that can be saved from the leaches (sic) that are controlling and trafficking her," she added, imploring: "Free all the Britneys and all those who get hurt by the trauma of Hollywood values and toxic 'rules'."

The Free Britney movement was launched after Spears entered rehab last year and rumours emerged that she was actually being kept at the facility against her will by Jamie, who has now handed over his duties to the star's longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery.