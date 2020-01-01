Gavin Rossdale keeps 'getting screwed over' by lovers

British rocker Gavin Rossdale has expressed disillusionment with the dating scene after he was 'screwed over' by a former girlfriend.

The Bush frontman has been looking for love ever since his 2015 separation and subsequent divorce from singer Gwen Stefani, the mother of his three sons.

Rossdale, who was most recently linked to models Natalie Golba and before that Sophia Thomalla, admitted the failed romances have turned him off the idea of dating again.

"I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships," he told People magazine.

"I'm not very good at them, I guess. I had a divorce, I had a long-term girlfriend - that went to s**t and I don't have a girlfriend now, even though everyone seems to think I do," he lamented, adding, "you get burned by that stuff."

The musician, who used his romantic history as inspiration for new Bush song Quicksand, has focused his attention on his boys Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, six, as they spend time together in isolation in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.

"(I'm) really concentrating on being a single dad," he said, acknowledging he simply doesn't have the time to think about his own love life.

Rossdale's dating comments emerged days after he listed his split from Stefani as the "most embarrassing" moment of his life in a now-viral chat with Britain's The Guardian newspaper.

He was heavily rumoured to have cheated on the No Doubt star, prompting her to end their 13-year marriage.