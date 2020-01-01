Kanye West appears as presidential candidate on Oklahoma ballot despite withdrawal rumours

Kanye West has been named an official presidential candidate on the Oklahoma ballot - just hours after it was reported he'd dropped out of the race for the White House.

The 43-year-old rapper announced his intention to run for the POTUS position on 4 July, but many questioned whether or not he was being serious. It was later claimed that Kanye had pulled out of the race, with campaign member Steve Kramer telling New York Magazine's Intelligencer magazine "he's out" - but judging by the latest news, the Yeezy star is only just getting started.

According to New York Magazine, West's representative filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 (£28,000) required to get him on the Okhaloma ballot on Wednesday, which was the deadline for a spot on the state's presidential ballot. Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr added that he was one of three independent presidential candidates who paid the filing fee just before the deadline, with the other two being concert pianist Jade Simmons and entrepreneur Brock Pierce.

West's filing on the Oklahoma ballot comes after he also filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, which lists his party as the Birthday Party and leaves the section for affiliations to committees or organisations blank.

It remains to be seen whether or not the father-of-four goes the distance when it comes to the race, as he's already missed the deadline in several states by leaving it so late to announce his running.