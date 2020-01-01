Diddy offers Nick Cannon a new home at Revolt TV after podcast drama

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has offered Nick Cannon a job at his network after the TV and radio personality was fired by bosses at ViacomCBS for anti-Semitic remarks he made during a YouTube chat.

The executives severed links with The Masked Singer host on Tuesday after he called white people "savages" and "a little less" than darker-skinned people, and shared anti-Semitic theories, during a chat with Public Enemy star Professor Griff on his show, Cannon's Class.

He also suggested white-skinned people act "evil" and "rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive" due to the fact they are not as strong as their black brothers and sisters.

His comments led to a storm of backlash and ViacomCBS executives' decision to fire him, which prompted Cannon to release a statement saying he had no hate in his heart.

The 39-year-old, who admits he is "deeply saddened" by the decision to terminate his contract, now may have found a new home at Revolt TV - the company run by Diddy.

The rap mogul and entrepreneur took to Twitter as the news of Cannon's drama hit the headlines and wrote: "@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let's go!!!"

Meanwhile, in his latest statement about his termination at ViacomCBS, Cannon claims: "The moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken Black man."

He goes on to reveal he will fight to take back "full ownership" of his Wild 'N Out rap comedy series, because without his "leadership", he's convinced network bosses will "continue to misuse and destroy" the brand.