Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot before Tory Lanez arrest

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about getting shot in her foot during a criminal incident over the weekend.

The Savage hitmaker was revealed to have been a passenger in the car fellow MC Tory Lanez had been driving in Los Angeles early on Sunday morning when he was pulled over and taken into custody on gun charges.

The two stars and an unidentified woman had just left a Hollywood Hills party, where shots were fired, and arresting officers listed Megan as a victim after finding her with what was reported to be a cut to her foot.

On Wednesday, Megan broke her silence to 'set the record straight'.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she explained in a statement posted to Instagram.

The hip-hop beauty didn't name the shooter, or detail the encounter leading up to the violent clash, but insisted she did nothing wrong.

Clarifying that she was never arrested, Megan explained: "police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she went on, adding that she is now focusing on recovering from the traumatic episode.

In the accompanying caption, Megan wrote, "This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

Lanez was booked on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Authorities have yet to disclose any links between his firearm and the shooting at the party.