Emma Bunton torn over having another baby

Emma Bunton is toying with the idea of having another child.

The Wannabe hitmaker and her longtime boyfriend, Damage singer Jade Jones, have two sons - 12-year-old Beau and nine-year-old Tate - and the boys are desperate for a sibling.

Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Emma said: "(Jade) would love to have more children. I battle with myself because I think obviously I would never regret having a child, but I might regret not having another child.

"My kids want another one. On New Year's Eve we all sat around the table and I was like, 'Right, wishes for this year?' Both of them said, 'We would like another sibling'. No pressure. We'll see."

If Emma does have another child, she explained that it might derail plans for another Spice Girls tour - particularly after she previously joined the girls in 2007 for their first reunion just two months after giving birth.

"That was quite a difficult time. I just felt, 'Oh my God, this is happening so fast'," she explained. "If anyone said to me, 'I'm going to go on tour two or three months after the baby', I'd say, 'No, you're not'.

"The time when I had just had Beau, that tour for me was special. We had babies around so I would say it was the most difficult of tours. It was a lovely time but definitely the hardest tour for me."

Emma recently revealed she met up with Mel C, Geri Horner, Mel B, and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham for a hike in the English woods.