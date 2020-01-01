NEWS Rihanna announces her skincare line is operational Newsdesk Share with :





Rihanna has finally revealed that Fenty Skin will be launching at the end of July.



The Umbrella hitmaker caused a stir when she applied to trademark the business name with the United States Trademark and Patent Office in March last year, and on Tuesday, she took to Instagram to confirm the skincare line was on its way.



"Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!!" Rihanna wrote. "Y'all ain't hear it from me, but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email through the link in my bio..."



Details of the range are scarce, but the Fenty Skin's new Instagram account promises that the brand will be "the new culture of skincare".



When the trademark was filed, it stated that the line would feature "medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products", and accessories such as applicators.



According to Elle, five product names, such as Buff Ryder, Instant Reset, Fat Water, Flash Nap, and Hydra Vizor, were also mentioned in the filing.



"Ahhh where's my purse," commented one follower when the news was announced, while another added: "Take. My. Coins. Sis."



Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty, which featured a groundbreaking range of 40 foundation shades, back in 2017, and raked in more than $100 million (£79 million) in sales in the first 40 days.