Katy Perry headlining digital Tomorrowland bash

Katy Perry will be dancing her way through the final stretch of her pregnancy after signing on to headline the Tomorrowland Around The World virtual festival.



The singer, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom this summer, will be embracing the event's aim to be a fully interactive 3D bash and make the most of modern technology to put on a visual spectacular in celebration of her upcoming album, Smile.



"I've always wanted to be a part of the fun of Tomorrowland, and have been following the amazing innovation, technology, and invention that this festival has always been about for a long time," Perry shares in a statement.



"I'm so glad to be a part of this version, and I hope my set makes you smile."



Perry joins previously announced performers Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, and Armin van Buuren, among others, on the bill for Tomorrowland Around The World, which will take place on 25 and 26 July.



Fans will have to purchase digital tickets for access to the livestream, which will be broadcast from 9am to 7pm EST each day, with "time-zone-friendly" options also available for viewers around the globe.