Death of Lisa Marie Presley's son ruled a suicide

Los Angeles coroners have officially ruled the death of Lisa Marie Presley's son a suicide.

Benjamin Keough, 27, was found dead in Calabasas, California on Sunday, and an autopsy was performed on Monday.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiners Office have since told TMZ the cause of death was an intraoral shotgun wound, leading them to formally classify his passing as suicide.

The budding singer, whose grandfather was rock icon Elvis Presley, was Lisa Marie's son with her musician ex, Danny Keough.

After the news of Benjamin's passing hit headlines on Sunday, Lisa Marie's manager, Roger Widynowski, admitted the sudden loss had left the 52-year-old mother-of-four "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated".

Meanwhile, Benjamin's ex-girlfriend, hair and make-up artist Alexa Rohde, has shared a touching tribute on Instagram.

Alongside a slideshow of photos from their relationship, she wrote, "Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier.

"You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old. You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate."

"You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules," she continued. "You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could've kept you forever Ben Ben. I hope you're having all the delicious sushi in paradise... words will never be enough."