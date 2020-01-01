NEWS Chance the Rapper endorses Kanye West for U.S. President Newsdesk Share with :





Chance the Rapper has thrown his support behind pal Kanye West's bid to become the next President of the United States.



On Monday, the 27-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share his fellow Chicago native's new song, revealing he was backing West over Democratic hopeful Joe Biden in the fight to end divisive U.S. leader Donald Trump's presidential run.



"And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden (sic). Smfh (shaking my f**king head)," he wrote.



As the backlash began, Chance added: "Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you'll want to reply that you're just tryna 'get trump out' but in this hypothetical scenario where you're replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better (sic)??



"I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don't feel the same way..."



Kanye celebrated America's Independence Day earlier this month by confirming his plan to run for the White House in 2020.