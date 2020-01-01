NEWS Four people charged with Pop Smoke's murder Newsdesk Share with :





Two men and two teenagers have been charged with the murder of rapper Pop Smoke.



A day after the late star hit the top of the U.S. albums chart with his debut release, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, L.A. County District Attorney's Office lawmakers announced criminal charges against 19-year-old Corey Walker and 18-year-old Keandre Rodgers. Two unnamed teens, aged 15 and 17, have also been charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court. The LAPD initially identified a third adult suspect, Jaquan Murphy, but he has not been charged in the star's death.



Pop Smoke was shot and killed in February during what appeared to be a home invasion robbery at his home in the Hollywood Hills.



Both the adult men charged with his murder on Monday face at least life in prison if convicted, while the death sentence is a possibility, according to TMZ.