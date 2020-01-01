Jason Derulo searching for record label that's 'as smart as he is'

Jason Derulo is in no rush to sign to a new record label as he believes they're filled with "so many stupid people".

The star is riding high on the success of Savage Love, his chart-topping collaboration with producer Jawsh 685, and he's insisted that, despite not having a solid deal, he considers himself to be at an advantage.

"I would like to speak about the incompetence of labels," he told Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "There are so many stupid people at the highest level, it's shocking.

"Now I can talk about it because I'm not currently on a label and I probably won't be for a little bit... I'm tired of working with stupid people, I can't be smarter than everybody."

Instead of searching for a new professional home, however, the star confessed he plans to "dibble and dabble and do different songs with different people" until he's "found a team of people who are equally as smart as my team".

In addition to his music career, Jason's also found another stream of revenue via video-sharing platform TikTok, and recently addressed rumours he earns $75,000 (£60,000) for his videos on the app.

"I think it's tacky to say what I do make from them, but it's far more than that..." he told Complex. "But, I'm not going to say what it is."