Ellie Goulding's hesitance about having kids may inspire a new podcast

Ellie Goulding is considering starting a new podcast about her decision not to rush into having children.

The 33-year-old singer wed art dealer Caspar Jopling last August, and since then has frequently been asked about when the couple is going to start a family.

While Ellie has made no secret of her desire to wait before falling pregnant, she told Britain's The Sun newspaper that the decision is still something of a taboo - so much so that she's thinking about taking on a new platform to share her story.

"There are a lot of blogs, podcasts and things about being a mum or about a mum’s life, which I totally appreciate because it must be good to know you are in the same position as other mums," she said.

"I want to know about women who are in the same spot as me. I’ve got a career and, when coronavirus is over, I will embark on touring. It would be good to have like-minded women who are in the same position and want kids later in life or not at all. I’d love to hear a podcast on that - maybe I’ll start my own."

Ellie also declared that although she wants kids, having children isn't the "be-all and end-all" in life.

"I am so happy right now and I want to have kids later, but it’s not encouraged to wait," she sighed.

It's not the first time Ellie has hit back at the constant questions about when she'll have children. During a fan Q&A session on Instagram last year, one follower asked the Burn singer if she and Caspar are thinking of "having babies anytime soon", to which she replied: "Not particularly. As you can imagine it's been a non-stop question.

"I hate being made to feel like that's what I'm supposed to be doing on this earth. I guess technically I am. But I see things differently in today's world."