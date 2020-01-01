Lisa Marie Presley's son dead from apparent suicide

Lisa Marie Presley is "beyond devastated" after her 27-year-old son was found dead from an apparent suicide.

According to TMZ, Elvis Presley's grandson, budding musician Benjamin Keough, died in Calabasas, California on Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a statement, Lisa Marie's manager, Roger Widynowski, declared her son was "the love of her life".

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," it read. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Benjamin was Lisa Marie's son with her musician ex-hisband Danny Keough.

They are also parents to 31-year-old actress Riley Keough, while Lisa Marie shares her twin daughters with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood.