Victoria Beckham leads celebrations as son Brooklyn confirms engagement

Victoria Beckham has taken to Instagram to celebrate her son Brooklyn's engagement to fiancee Nicola Peltz.

The 21-year-old photographer recently confirmed via social media that he had asked Peltz to marry him.

"And she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," Brooklyn penned. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day... I love you baby xx," he enthused.

25-year-old Peltz, who starred in Transformers: Age of Extinction, also expressed that her beau made her 'the luckiest girl in the world', writing: "I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."

Posting the same photo Brooklyn shared to announce his engagement, mum and former Spice Girls star Victoria wrote: "the MOST exciting news," gushing, "We could not be happier that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness... We all love you both so much x."

"I love you so so much victoria I’m the luckiest girl," Nicola replied.

Brooklyn's father David Beckham also shared his joy, chiming in: "Congratulations to these two beautiful people... As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys."

Brooklyn and Nicola have been dating for around 10 months, and the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple in February, when they attended the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week.