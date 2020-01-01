Cardi B apologises for describing sister's eyes with racial slur

Cardi B has come under fire on social media after using a racial slur to describe her sister Hennessy Carolina's eyes.

The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to share a composite photo of her and husband Offset's faces, penning in the caption: "Sooo this how KK finna look (sic)? I love it," referring to their two-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

However, when a fan noted the photo also looks a lot like Cardi's younger sister Hennessy, the Bodak Yellow singer sparked controversy when she apparently described her sister as having 'c****y eyes'.

"I think cause Hennessy got c****y eyes like Offset and so KK. It's the only think I could think off (sic)," read the since-deleted comment.

It wasn't long before the hitmaker realised the error of her ways, as a fan posted a screenshot of the Instagram comment on Twitter and simply wrote, "I-".

Cardi went on to retweet that tweet, adding: "I didn't know that c****y eyes was a slur like wtfff (what the f**k) I DONT KNOW F****N EVERYTHING!!"

"We don't even use that as a insult and I didn't use it as a insult," she finished, adding: "Im sick of the internet."

Following the outrage, the star removed all evidence of the posts from her pages.