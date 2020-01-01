Kelly Osbourne 'never thought she'd be alive at 35'

Kelly Osbourne used to take so many drugs she 'embalmed' her body every night.

The Fashion Police star told her friend DJ Fat Tony on his podcast, The Recovery, that she regularly took a cocktail of amphetamines, tranquillisers and marijuana, admitting: "I never thought I'd be alive at 35 years old."

During the candid interview, the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy and music manager Sharon revealed she would pass out every night from drugs and partying, as she admitted many of her friends 'didn't make it'.

"I had survivor's guilt for a long time," Kelly shared, adding, "I'm almost three years sober."

The star also mentioned she would fool her mum Sharon into believing she was sober by showing her stolen Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety chips. Confessing, "I never truly slept, I would pass out from whatever I drank or took and came to," Kelly said she lived in a 'haze of hangovers and withdrawals,' adding, "I don't know how I did it for as long as I did. I embalmed my body."

After several rehab stints, she had an awakening in 2017 and decided to change her ways.

"I picked up the phone and I was really drunk when I called my brother Jack," The Osbournes star explained. "I got into his car. I was wearing a T-shirt and underwear. I remember saying to him, crying, "I don't want to be a fat drunk loser any more. I want to be a skinny winner."

Kelly then checked into a new rehab centre and "went to therapy for the first six months" of her recovery - which proved successful, as the star, who turns 36 in October, has been clean and sober ever since.