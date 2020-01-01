NEWS Juice Wrld’s posthumous album tracks pepper singles chart as Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo look strong on top Newsdesk Share with :





Viral hit Savage Love by 17 year-old New Zealand musician Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo looks set for a third week at the top of the Official Singles Chart this week.



Three tracks from the late rapper Juice Wrld’s new posthumous album Legends Never Die are currently riding in the Official Chart First Look Top 20 – highest new entry Come & Go with Marshmello is potentially on course for a Top 10 placing (10), Life’s A Mess ft. Halsey, the week’s highest climber so far, up 54 places to Number 12, and Conversations (14).



DJ/producer Joel Corry continues his run of form, now on his way to a third Top 10 single in less than a year as latest release Head & Heart featuring MNEK climbs nine places since Friday to Number 6.



Elsewhere, US singer Ava Max continues her ascent, Kings & Queens climbs another 7 places into the Top 20 (15).



The Official Chart First Look is based on preliminary sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours of this week’s chart race, the fuller picture will emerge as more data arrives throughout the week.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.

