Jada Pinkett Smith confirms August Alsina affair

Jada Pinkett Smith has confessed to having a fling with rapper August Alsina during a secret separation from husband Will Smith.



The actress came clean during an episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, in which she and Will spoke openly about their marital struggles.



Explaining she developed a friendship with Alsina four years ago, Jada reminded her husband, "It all started with (Alsina) just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state," and noted that the Pinkett Smith family found resources to support Alsina, a friend of their son Jaden.



This coincided with a rough patch in Pinkett Smith and Smith's marriage, Jada said, addressing Will: "you and I were going through a very difficult time."



Will agreed, chiming in, "I was done with you," prompting his wife to reveal they had agreed to separate.

The Men in Black star then asked, "And then what did you do, Jada?"



"As time went on, I got into a different type of entanglement with August," she confessed. "It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, I was very broken. I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good," she confided.



A representative for Pinkett Smith previously shot down Alsina's claims of the affair.



Alsina told New York radio personality Angela Yee he personally received Will Smith's OK, adding, "Due to the transformation from their marriage to (a) life partnership that they spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, (Smith) gave me his blessing (sic)."



The Smiths have insisted the matter is in the past, but that Jada's affair helped them reach a better place in their relationship, with the actress concluding: "For me, this was years ago... We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love."