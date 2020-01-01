NEWS Katy Perry says Kanye presidency could be 'a little wild' Newsdesk Share with :





Katy Perry has weighed in on Kanye West running for U.S. President, admitting that while she 'loves him as an artist', the role of POTUS is one 'best suited for someone with experience'.



The rapper announced earlier this month that he was going to vie for the presidency later this year, with his decision dividing opinion among his peers.



Perry was asked what she thought of his career move during an interview on Hits Radio Breakfast on Friday and hinted that while she respects the Stronger star's musical prowess, she'd rather he leave the politics to someone else.



“Well I think, you know, what we've learned, looking back, is that the Presidential job is best suited for someone with experience," she said. Adding that a great leader should be a 'pro in their field', Perry alluded to the current president, Donald Trump: "I think we have seen and learned from experience, that when we don't have pros in position, that it can get a little wild!"



The singer continued: "I love Kanye! He is amazing! I just, you know, I love him as an artist! And I think he's an incredible disruptor as an artist, and a conversation, you know, maker, as an artist. And that's what I love the most about him."



West is believed to be running as an independent for the new Birthday Party, but is too late to make it onto the ballot in six of the U.S. states.