NEWS Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo hold on to Number 1 with Savage Love Newsdesk Share with :





Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) holds on to the Official Singles Chart Number 1 spot for a second week.



The viral sensation enjoys its biggest week yet, finishing with 63,000 chart sales including 7.2 million streams. It also ends the week 8,000 chart sales ahead of its closest competition, Rockstar by DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch (2).



The highest new entry goes to AJ Tracey and Mabel with West Ten – the garage-influenced track debuts at Number 7 this week, earning both artists their fifth Top 10 single.



AJ Tracey has already earned two previous Top 10s in 2020, with Aitch and Tay Keith collaboration Rain, and Dinner Guest ft. Mostack (at Number 8 this week), while Mabel claimed a Top 10 with Boyfriend in April. Both artists also appeared on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Allstars’ Number 1 cover of Times Like These by Foo Fighters.



Another brand-new entry comes from Pop Smoke with The Woo at Number 9. It’s the late rapper’s first Top 10 single, and follows the release of his posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. Two further singles from the album feature in this week’s Top 40: For The Night (14) and Mood Swings (23).



Joel Corry and MNEK open at Number 15 with summer banger Head & Heart. Further down at Number 24, drill rapper Digga D returns with Woi, while American rapper Jack Harlow flies 28 places to Number 29 for his first UK Top 40 with What’s Poppin, powered by a new remix with DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne.



Finally, mega-collab Ego Death by Ty Dolla $ign, featuring Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Skrillex debuts at Number 34, just ahead of another brand new track, Circles by 17-year-old singer Deno feat. Bandokay and Double Lz of UK drill group OFB.