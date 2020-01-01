Tyson Beckford: 'Kanye West isn't ready to be President'

Fast & Furious star Tyson Beckford has suggested Kanye West is unlikely to make a decent U.S. President.

West confirmed his plans to challenge Donald Trump for the White House post in November in a tweet last week, to widespread surprise and some derision. Beckford has now joined those who are sceptical of the rapper's political aspirations.

The actor and model said he believes West and his wife Kim Kardashian can use their platform for good, but he isn't convinced the 43-year-old is ready for the Oval Office.

"This is where I always get into trouble because I speak the truth," Beckford told Us Weekly, "I don't know what's going on, but he's really getting himself in a pot of tea that's not ready for him."

Declaring that he tries to never speak badly of people, Beckford noted: "I've seen him and his lady (Kardashian West) do some positive things, and I kind of wish they would just stay on that. That vibe running a country - it's not an easy thing."

However, Beckford questioned the state of bipolar West's mental health: "I'm not trying to diss the guy, but sometimes we've seen him do some things that wasn't normal," he added, "and then the excuse was, 'Oh, I came off of medication.' I don't want anybody running for president that needs medication. We want a healthy, sound-minded person."

He then ruminated that the current U.S. leader doesn't pass muster: "I think the world deserves that 'cause right now the world is looking at us like we're crazy people for even having this one (Trump) in office."