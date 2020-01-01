Five people arrested over Pop Smoke's murder

Five males have been arrested in connection to rapper Pop Smoke's ongoing murder case.

Los Angeles Police Department officials served multiple search warrants early on Thursday, and three adults and two juveniles have since been taken into custody.

According to TMZ, each is being interviewed regarding their alleged involvement in Pop's death back in February, when he was fatally shot during a home invasion at his rented Hollywood Hills property.

The Welcome to the Party hitmaker, real name Bashar Jackson, was just 20-years-old.

It's not clear what charges the suspects will face, but the news emerged a week after Pop's manager, Steven Victor, expressed optimism about the police investigation.

"I'm getting information from Pop's criminal attorney and he's in communication with LAPD and the detectives out there," Victor told Apple Music's Rap Life host Ebro Darden last week, ahead of the rapper's posthumous album release.

He added: "It's definitely way, way closer (to being solved) than it was a couple of months ago... Justice will definitely be served."

Pop's debut, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, dropped on 3 July. 50 Cent played a pivotal role in the album's release, supporting its production in a pledge to honour the deceased rapper's legacy.