Niall Horan dating shoe buyer Amelia Woolley





Niall Horan is reportedly dating shoe buyer Amelia Woolley, with the coronavirus lockdown apparently having "intensified their feelings" for one another.



According to the Daily Mail Online, the Slow Hands star has been in a relationship with 23-year-old Amelia for the past two months after meeting her while out and about in London, where she works for designer Nicholas Kirkwood.

"Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her," a source told the website. "Niall has been seeing Amelia for the last two months.



"He thinks Amelia's gorgeous but they also really get on - and she's told close friends this could be the real deal. Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased."

It's the first serious relationship for Niall since he split from Hailee Steinfeld in 2018.



Amelia went public with the romance on her Snapchat page on Sunday (05Jul20), sharing a picture of herself and Niall enjoying wine at his apartment, and captioning it "Sunday's vibe", along with a love heart emoji.