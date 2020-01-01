Kanye West wants to bring Wakanda to the U.S.

Kanye West wants to make America like the fictional comic book kingdom of Wakanda if he succeeds in his bid for president.

Last week the Gold Digger hitmaker announced his intention to run for the presidency, insisting he is serious and will oppose incumbent President Donald Trump.

"I would run as a Republican if Trump wasn't there. I will run as an independent if Trump is there," he told Forbes magazine.

Although Kanye was non-specific on his programme as president, saying he hasn't 'done enough research' on taxes, he proclaimed he aspires to turn America into a place like the technologically advanced kingdom of Wakanda in the film Black Panther.

"A lot of Africans do not like the movie and representation of themselves in...Wakanda," he said, "But I'm gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it's the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House."

Explaining that he has a lot of power to impact change: "that is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans-I'm not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers," Kanye enthused, "let's get back to Wakanda."

He added the fictional utopia presented an ideal model for America because it encouraged innovation to flourish: "the amount of innovation in medicine-like big pharma-we are going to work, innovate, together."