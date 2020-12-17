Elton John delays homecoming U.K. leg of farewell tour

Elton John has postponed the homecoming U.K. leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rock legend was due to play stadiums in his homeland this winter but has now pushed the dates in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and Leeds back until 2021.

The concerts were set to run from 2 November to 17 December 2020, but will now be held from 30 October through to 14 December 2021.

Announcing the move in a statement, Elton said the change was made for the wellbeing of his team and audience: "Rescheduling my concerts is never a decision taken lightly, but my priority is always the safety of all parties including my tour crew, the venue staff and of course you, my amazing fans."

He added: "It breaks my heart that we have had to reschedule the 2020 dates we were all looking forward to so much, but my team and I have been working diligently on rescheduled plans for 2021."

The Your Song hitmaker, whose mammoth three-year global farewell tour has been on hold since the virus took hold across the world in March, concluded by writing, "Stay safe and healthy everyone."