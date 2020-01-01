Ciara celebrates wedding anniversary with heartfelt dedication

Ciara has marked her fourth wedding anniversary with a touching tribute to her husband.

The singer, who is expecting her second child with sportsman Russell Wilson, took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt video dedication to her man.

"Too many sweet moments to chose from... So I closed my eyes and this was the one my hand landed on," Ciara wrote alongside footage of the pair sharing a romantic moment.

Declaring: "I don't know where to start, but I know where I am," Ciara said her husband's arms were: "the Best Place. My safest place. Simply being in your arms."

Reflecting on her union with Wilson, she continued: "These 4 years of marriage have been full of unconditional love. My heart is full! My heart cup runs over. I feel like a little kid, excited for each day with you!"

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback also celebrated the occasion with a video of the couple enjoying sunset on a boat.

"4 Years of Pure Joy, Love, and Laughter," he shared. "You have been the Light and Blessing I've always wanted and always needed," he gushed. Telling Ciara: "You beam like the Sun," Wilson expressed his continuous appreciation for his wife: "I am grateful for the woman you are, the mom, the amazing wife, businesswoman, leader, lover, and giver of your heart to so many people around the world. I am forever changed."

The two wed at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England in 2016. They welcomed daughter Siena together the following year. Ciara is also mum to Future - her six-year-old son from a past relationship with rapper Future.