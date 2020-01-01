NEWS Tom Meighan pleads guilty to assault of former fiancee following Kasabian departure Newsdesk Share with :





Axed Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has pleaded guilty to assault by beating in court on Tuesday.



Just a day after announcing his shock departure from the band, Meighan appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court in relation to an incident on 9 April this year and, despite initially denying assault, admitted his guilt after watching "horrible" CCTV footage of him assaulting his former fiancee Vikki Ager.



According to reports from the court, the footage showed Meighan striking Ms Ager and dragging her by her ankles into the back garden of their home.



The court heard from prosecutor Naeem Valli that the incident, described as a "sustained assault", was reported by a child, who called 999 sounding "panicked and afraid", according to Britain's Metro newspaper.



Following the incident, Ms Ager was left with bruising to her knees, her left elbow, outer ankle and big toe, as well as reddening around her neck as a result of the assault.



Upon arriving at the scene, police officers described Ager as being "visibly upset", adding that Meighan, who "smelt heavily of intoxicants", was "un-cooperative and aggressive", Valli explained.



"(The assault) could be argued to be relatively serious", Valli added, before the District Judge retired to consider sentencing options.



Kasabian made a shock announcement on Monday that the singer would be leaving the group due to "personal issues that have affected his behaviour" and, "now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track."



Meighan has subsequently issued his own statement on his departure, telling fans he was "doing well" late on Monday afternoon.



"Following today's announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well," he wrote on Twitter. "I'm in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I'll be seeing you all very soon."



In a 2017 interview, the Club Foot hitmaker admitted to having suffered from mental health problems after splitting from his former partner Kim James, with whom he shares an eight-year-old daughter, Mimi Malone.



However, he had since claimed to have overcome his problems, and as recently as last month alleged a seventh Kasabian album was on the way.



"We need a seventh baby," he told Britain's Sky News. "We're going to try and make a new record as soon as we can but we can't really do anything while we're restricted. Serge (Pizzorno, bandmate) has been writing songs for Kasabian so it's all good."