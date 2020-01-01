Robbie Williams and daughter spooked by creepy home

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy had to change bedrooms because a room at her family's ghostly home scared her.

In an Instagram Live session, Robbie admitted that the room in question at the $11.2 million (£9 million) Wiltshire home gave him 'the creeps', and Teddy - his and wife Ayda's seven-year-old daughter - also had a really bad feeling about it.

"We have got a very, very old property - it is like a thousand years old," he explained to fans, adding: "There is one room that I am suspicious of. It gives me the creeps."

Telling viewers his daughter Teddy used to sleep in the room, Robbie recounted: "when she was getting old enough to speak, I said to her, 'Do you like the bedroom. Do you like the house?' and she said, 'I don't like that house'."

Robbie elaborated: "she said, 'That room scares me'. I said, 'OK, it scares me too. You don't have to sleep there any more.'"

Robbie and Ayda have been living in Los Angeles in recent months, and have been trying to sell their English home since 2010 without success.

During the chat with fans, the former Take That star - who has been open about his experiences with the paranormal in the past - claimed he once saw his dog's ghost.

"I do believe energies can be left in houses. I did see the ghost of a dog once. It was Trixie, our cairn terrier who passed away," he shared, pondering: "Was that a ghost or my mind playing tricks on me? What was that? Was that my mind replaying something I had seen 300 times?"