NEWS Janelle Monae calls for misogyny in music to end Newsdesk Share with :





Janelle Monae has called on male artists to 'do the work' to help abolish misogyny in the music industry.



The Tightrope hitmaker has insisted the fight for equality will always remain a challenge if rappers and rockers continue to chase 'clout' by boasting about mistreating women and using derogative terms in songs.



"I really only ever wanna hear women rapping," Monae began in a series of Twitter posts on Friday. "The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating. We need to abolish that s**t too," she lambasted.



"Women (black women (in) particular) have been betrayed by the majority of men for far too long," continued Monae, "The systems that enable Patriarchy and abusers of power are burning. Either bring gasoline or burn with them."



She further raged, "Y'all can't wait to call women every b***h, h*e, discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock, and throughout music history," adding: "Misogny has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalized. Women didn't create misogny, y'all did. SO YOU DO THE WORK to ABOLISH IT (sic)."



The R&B star also acknowledged she isn't perfect either, caveating: "A lot of my musical heroes and peers' Work are problematic in many ways (sic). And I just might be a problematic hero to someone."