Tina Knowles-Lawson defends Beyonce amid cultural appropriation claims

Tina Knowles-Lawson has insisted daughter Beyonce has a "right to her heritage" after trolls attacked her for "appropriating black culture" in her new visual album, Black Is King.

The project, which is based on her 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift and will stream exclusively on Disney+, follows the story of a young king's "transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity," while ultimately celebrating "black resilience and culture".

Following the release of the trailer for Black Is King, which features Beyonce and an array of Black creators and talent - some of whom are from Africa - dressed in traditional African garb, complete with biblical references and Beyonce's narration and soothing vocals, academics slated the singer for apparently appropriating African culture.

As fans took to social media to slam the allegations, the Halo star's proud mother took to Instagram on Friday and hit back at critics, writing alongside a fan's defence: "Thank you I could not have said it better. It's really sad that the women who shout the loudest the 'protect the black woman' that they are the ones that are trying to tear her down. Sisters wake up!"

The 66-year-old went on to explain how her daughter was taught as a young girl to help lift other women up, not tear them down, sharing: "Her work is to change the narrative! To show that we did not start off as slaves, but that we were kings and queens before we were forced into slavery."

After pleading with fans to "examine your heart and really take a look at what your motive is and what it’s fuelled by," she asked: "How do you appropriate the black culture when you are black?"

"She has a right to her heritage as well as anyone else in the world. Just consider young sisters I love you and brothers thank you for your balance and speaking up," Tina concluded.

Black Is King debuts on 31 July.