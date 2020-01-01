Kelly Rowland 'almost lost everything' due to overspending

Kelly Rowland went "rich broke" early in her career by trying to “keep up” with a lavish wardrobe, car and home.

Despite of being a member of Destiny's Child, one of the most successful groups of all time, the Commander hitmaker nearly lost everything due to careless overspending.

In a YouTube interview with her pastor, Erwin McManus, the Bills, Bills, Bills singer revealed: "I was ‘rich broke,’ and I will never forget having this moment... I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just don’t know what to do.'"

According to the singer, her pal urged her to donate to the church despite her financial woes, and she believes giving back helped her appreciate the value of money and turn her situation around.

Meanwhile, Kelly could be set to rake in the cash as, according to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, she is in "tentative talks" with Beyonce and Michelle Williams for a Destiny's Child reunion tour.

The publication reported the reunion is being discussed, with a source teasing there's "no time like the present", adding: "Nothing has been signed off yet, but as soon as a vaccine is ready and the pandemic is over, watch out for an announcement. It would really lift fans' spirits."

Destiny's Child enjoyed success from 1990 to 2006, releasing massive hits including Independent Women Pt. 1, and Survivor. They most recently came together when Beyonce became the first black female artist to headline Coachella in 2018.