Justin Bieber urges fans to turn to God amid Covid-19 pandemic

Justin Bieber has thanked Jesus Christ for making him feel "loved, chosen, and forgiven" and urged fans to turn to their faith amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the 26-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a message, opening up on his faith and publicly thanking Jesus Christ for allowing him to feel "loved, chosen, and forgiven" despite years of past indiscretions.

"Thank you Jesus for my life. Thank you for your forgiveness! Thank you for showing me I am enough," the Intentions star began his post, alongside a selfie.

"Thank you that I no longer have to carry shame but can walk with my chest up and head held high knowing I am loved, chosen, and forgiven," he continued, before encouraging fans to turn to their faith to help them through difficult times.

"If you struggle with your past give it to Jesus! He isn’t burdened by it," Justin shared. "He loves you and is honoured to know all of little details good and bad in your life! He isn’t angry with you, he wants the best for you,' concluded the Baby singer in his caption."

Justin then reposted his selfie onto his Instagram Story and wrote: "Jesus loves you (whether) you believe it or not."

The Yummy hitmaker and his model wife Hailey are both avid churchgoers, and have spoken openly about their faith and commitment to God on numerous occasions.