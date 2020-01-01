NEWS Stella McCartney looks to avoid ordering new fabrics for Spring 2021 collection Newsdesk Share with :





Stella McCartney has been trying to avoid ordering new fabrics as she creates her Spring/Summer 2021 collection.



The British fashion designer is known for creating clothes which are environmentally-friendly and free from leather, fur, skins, and feathers, and is always looking to make her brand even more sustainable.



In an interview with U.S. Harper's Bazaar magazine, she revealed she is trying to go one step further in her mission for sustainability by trying to reuse old fabrics for her next collection.



"Even before this (coronavirus) situation happened, I was thinking about my Spring 2021 collection and how to not order any new fabrics. What have we got left over that we can repurpose?" she shared, before adding that she hopes the Covid-19 pandemic has forced people to take stock of their habits as consumers and buy less.



"My mind is always trying to rethink and disrupt the norm, so I hope one transformation we see is that people come back and they consider timelines, they respect that things can take a little longer if you want to do things better—that you can think in advance, that it will have a better impact, and remove this sort of disposable throwaway mentality," she continued.



The 48-year-old explained that the health crisis, which has forced people to shelter in their homes for months, has shown the negative impact human activity has on the environment and she hopes it serves as a wake-up call to consumers.



"I hope that being forced to stop will allow us to be kinder and more mindful so that nature can reclaim its rightful place at the centre of our lives," she said. "And I truly hope that these findings will cause a shift in consumer behaviour. I’ll be happy with even a slight shift because I know that this isn’t going to happen overnight."



McCartney has not yet announced plans to present her S/S 21 collection.