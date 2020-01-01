NEWS Cardi B choses to cover up ex-boyfriend's name with butterfly tattoo Newsdesk Share with :





Cardi B has finally covered up the name of an ex-boyfriend with a huge butterfly tattoo.



The Bodak Yellow hitmaker took to social media to reveal that up until last month, she still had the name of former lover Samuel inked in red letters on the back of her neck.



Cardi shared a before-and-after shot on Twitter, showing off her new multicoloured butterfly tattoo that now partially covers the name of her ex.



“I never showed ya my cover tatt. What ya think?” she wrote.



While the I Like It rapper hasn't confirmed who Samuel is, many of her 12.7 million followers speculated that he was a former flame.



During a previous appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cardi revealed that she has tattoos of her boyfriends on her body, but needed to get rid of them after marrying rapper Offset in 2017.



"I have like three different men tatted on me, you know what I’m saying? They gotta go!” she laughed.



Her new butterfly cover-up also matches the recent work she's had done to refresh her other tattoos, including the ink on her back, and the peacock on her thigh.



The design on her back “took several months” to finish, and extends from “the top of my back to the middle of my thigh,”, and was completed at her home during the Covid-19 lockdown by Californian-based artist Jamie Schene.



“It was an awesome project and a crazy experience. Thanks for the dedication, strength, and hospitality," he said in a post about the ink session on Instagram.