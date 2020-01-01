NEWS Dua Lipa testing new hair colours every week during lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Dua Lipa's boyfriend Anwar Hadid has been dyeing her hair a new colour every week during lockdown.



The New Rules singer, who has been self-isolating with the model in London, debuted pink hair on social media back in April and has been changing it up ever since, with her showing off an orange and a red hue over the past few months.



In an interview with British Vogue magazine, the 24-year-old shared that Anwar, the brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, has been heavily involved in the dyeing process.



"I'm with my boyfriend Anwar... Anwar has been dyeing my hair all kinds of colours - pink, orange, red - it has been a different colour every week," she told the magazine.



For the new issue of the fashion bible, a range of stars including Ricky Martin and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra sent in pictures depicting their life in lockdown. In Dua and Anwar's photo, the couple can be seen posing on a sofa in the middle of playing an X-Box game. She is wearing multi-coloured crotchet shorts and a cropped black jumper bearing a white smiley face, while Anwar sports a Metallica T-shirt and sweatpants.



Elsewhere in the interview, Dua shared that they have also been spending time during lockdown learning new recipes.



"Yesterday we made lamb maeloubah - Anwar's dad sent us the recipe," she said. "It was fun to cook together, which is lucky because it was a three-hour activity; it's the most ambitious thing I have ever set out to make.. It's quite rewarding when it turns out like the picture. Today I'm making a leek stew my mum would cook, which really takes me back to my childhood."