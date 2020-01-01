NEWS August Alsina defends Jada Pinkett Smith affair comments Newsdesk Share with :





Singer August Alsina is defending his decision to go public with allegations of an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith.



The musician hit headlines this week after claiming he had engaged in a secret romance with Jada for years, and even received the blessing of the actress' husband of 23 years, Will Smith.



The Girls Trip star's representative dismissed the accusations as "absolutely not true", and Jada subsequently teased an upcoming tell-all episode of her Red Table Talk digital series.



However, Alsina is standing by his story, explaining in an Instagram post on Friday that he needed to share the truth to free himself from "oppression" and "the invisible walls of silent societal construct".



In the lengthy note, the 27-year-old argues the backlash to his comments only serves to fuel his search to be his true self and "reach the gift of harmony within myself".



He goes on to insist he didn't betray anyone's trust, as he gave the Smiths advance notice of his candid interview with New York radio personality Angela Yee.



"My heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet," he states. "I just simply want the chains off & I'm willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you're willing...



"i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love (sic)!"