50 Cent assists with Pop Smoke's legacy

Pop Smoke's manager, Steven Victor has credited 50 Cent with supporting him through his grief to release the late rapper's work posthumously.



Victor, who also serves as senior vice president of artists and repertoire at Universal Music Group, told Apple Music's Rap Life host Ebro Darden, "50 was like, 'You can't be depressed and stop the legacy that he (Pop Smoke) was building. How do you expect everyone around him, in terms of his family, to benefit off of all the work that he put in?"



Urging Victor to release tracks Pop Smoke had worked on before his demise, 50 reportedly told the record executive: "It would almost be like everything happened in vain if you don't put the album out."



Victor took 50's advice and allowed the In Da Club star to serve as an executive producer on the project, titled, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which hit streaming services on Friday.



Additionally, Victor has assured fans justice will be served as Los Angeles detectives continue to investigate the rising rap star's tragic murder.



The Welcome to the Party hitmaker, otherwise known as Bashar Jackson, was fatally shot during a home invasion at his rented Hollywood Hills property in February.



Los Angeles Police Department has yet to make any arrests in the case, but Victor remains confident it will be solved.



"I'm getting information from Pop's criminal attorney and he's in communication with LAPD and the detectives out there," the manager said, adding, "It's definitely way, way closer (to being solved) than it was a couple of months ago."