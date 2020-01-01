NEWS Ciara being 'really cautious' with pregnancy during Covid-19 Newsdesk Share with :





Ciara is taking extra precautions when she leaves the house to protect her unborn child during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Goodies singer, who is currently expecting her third child, her second with husband Russell Wilson, spoke about the unique challenges of carrying a baby during the coronavirus crisis in an interview with British Vogue.



Explaining the safety measures she uses when going for an ultrasound scan, she said: "I wanted to be really cautious. When the image of the baby came on the screen, I FaceTimed Russ in the car so that he could see.



"I had a little ziplock bag of gloves for the appointment and then I had my mask. When I went from one room to the other, I switched to a new pair of gloves."



The star admitted going to have a scan without the American football star, with whom she shares three-year-old daughter Sienna, was particularly tough because he is such a doting dad.



"We women carry the baby, but for my husband, being in the room and listening to the heartbeat in real-time is one of his ways of connecting. For him not to be part of that was a symbol of this time that we're living through," she stated.



And the 34-year-old, who also has a six-year-old son named Future from a previous relationship, confessed it's been tough keeping her little ones occupied during lockdown.



"That break in the day when you send your kids to school is a luxury," she added. "We're trying all kinds of stuff to keep them both occupied. The other day I got in the car with Sienna and drove her past some horses for a change of scenery."