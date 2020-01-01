Cher voices support for U.K.'s live music scene

Cher has come out in support of the U.K.'s live music scene amid calls for the British government to offer financial assistance to industry workers amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The pop music icon, who has enjoyed a career spanning over 50 years, took to Twitter to lend her support to the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign, with her warning that the future is "bleak" for hundreds of thousands of workers in the sector, which remains on shutdown during the pandemic.

More than 1,500 British artists, including Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, and Liam Gallagher have signed a joint letter to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, and Believe hitmaker Cher took to social media to lend her support.

"Today we're bringing attention To UK's LIVE MUSIC Industry," the star tweeted, along with a bunch of emojis. "Take a Min & remember The 1st. Concert You Ever saw,..what it meant 2 you & How it changed Your Life. Share your PICTURE'S & STORIES, would love to see & Hear them (sic)."

After naming British acts, including The Beatles, Elton John, David Bowie, and George Michael among her favourite live performers, the star added: "Sonny and my career couldn't have happened without UK's Live Music Industry... When no one 'got us' England did."

Many other musicians also took to Twitter to voice their support for the campaign, including Coldplay, who penned: "Today, we join with artists & music fans to call on the UK government to offer support to the live music industry, which faces decimation."

Meanwhile, rockers Muse added: "We're so grateful for the experience that live music gives us all. The government must step up & show the industry the support it deserves in these difficult & challenging times #LetTheMusicPlay."

Fans can support the campaign and the U.K.'s live music industry by posting about the last gig they went to before the Covid-19 shutdown, along with the hashtag #LetTheMusicPlay.