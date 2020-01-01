Camila Cabello teams with Headcount to encourage fans to vote

Camila Cabello is encouraging fans to get out and vote as part of a new campaign from bosses at Headcount.

The Havana hitmaker is pushing young people to gear up for the November election in the U.S. by encouraging them to register to vote, revealing she will personally reach out to fans, who have checked out their voter registration status at HeadCount.org/Camila, at random each month.

Those running the organisation, which launched in 2004, have previously teamed with stars like Ariana Grande, JAY-Z, and Beyonce to encourage over 650,000 people to register to vote.

Last month, Cabello took to Instagram to promote voting in a message written in both Spanish and English.

"We promised to use this time to prepare for ACTION - so one of the most important things you can do right now is VOTE," she wrote. "23 states have elections this month. Your vote has the power to create lasting change and you're voting for more than just the president. Don't let this moment pass you by. Verify your voter registration, get vote-by-mail info, know your ballot: headcount.org."