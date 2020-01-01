Cardi B slams TikTok rapper over claims she stole her lyrics

Cardi B has hit out at TikTok rapper Dela Wesst, who alleged the hitmaker stole lyrics from her on two different songs.

Wesst, who is hugely popular on the video sharing site, claimed Cardi stole lyrics from her on Blueface’s Thotiana Remix and Offset’s Clout, amid a number of other similar allegations against popular artists.

“You ranting for day cause you claim I stole lyrics from you on clout," Cardi tweeted in response. "I WROTE THIS SONG IN JANUARRYYY ! You show me you did your clout song in January b**ch you might have a chance."

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker also addressed the rumour that she stole the lyrics from Thotiana, insisting that she wrote the whole verse in the studio with Blueface and Wack 100, and pointing out that the track was released months later - on 7 February, 2019 - one day before Wesst dropped her freestyle to the same song.

“Sooooo stop WITH YOUR S**T .Never Hurd about you b4 you started using my name for (Tik Tok). Stop chasing clout and chase a bag and a dentist like I DID SIS (sic),” Cardi added.

Following the tirade, Wesst responded to Cardi’s receipts on Twitter posting a screenshot video of her notes that date back to 14 February, 2019 - a date that is still later than when Cardi claims she wrote the verse for Blueface’s single.

“Starting a record in January does not mean you finished that record in January. I clearly wrote this the day before you debuted it (on) the internet,” Wesst fired.

The social media favourite, who boasts over 500,000 followers on the platform, has also previously claimed Quality Control, the City Girls and Doja Cat have stolen music.