Robbie Williams joins former X Factor prodigies for Angels rendition

Robbie Williams joins Liverpool’s LMA Choir for a special remote rendition of his classic, Angels.The star joined the vocal group for a virtual, transatlantic duet of the iconic song, performing direct from his home in LA.LMA Choir were chosen as part of Robbie’s groups category in 2018’s series of The X Factor, becoming the first ever choir to compete in the live shows of the ITV talent contest.And, after pledging to continue to back his act after they were voted off the show, Robbie became a co-owner of LMA, the media, music and performing arts institution where they were formed.Robbie and the choir’s latest collaboration comes after they featured on the singer’s festive album, The Christmas Present, and performed alongside him at Wembley and Hyde Park last year.During their virtual rendition of Angels, Robbie told them: “I love my scousers, love my LMA – love you guys, miss you. Hopefully I’ll see you soon.”Stephanie Wallace-Carr, head of LMA Choir and creative director of musical theatre at LMA, said: “We’ve been lucky enough to perform with Robbie in person at amazing venues such as Wembley and London’s Hyde Park, but singing with him remotely from all our homes made it extra special.“It’s now two years on from The X Factor and we’ve maintained a really close relationship with him – not only were we part of his Christmas album, but he’s now a co-owner of LMA and playing a key role in taking us forward.”During the lockdown period, LMA Choir have recorded a series of remote performances, each with their own meaning, including Simon and Garfunkel’s A Bridge Over Troubled Water in tribute to the NHS, and Sam Cooke’s A Change is Gonna Come in support of the global Black Lives Matter movement.Stephanie added: “As a choir, we all have an incredible bond with each other, so to be able to perform together – even if only via video link for now – is so important to us and we can’t wait to get back on stage and in the studio.“We’re now looking forward to what the rest of 2020 has in store for LMA Choir and we’re very excited about our upcoming projects, so watch this space!”To watch Robbie Williams and LMA Choir’s latest performance, visit their Instagram page: @lmachoirofficial or visit: