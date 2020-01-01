NEWS Lana Del Rey relies on management for 'emotional support' Newsdesk Share with :





Lana Del Rey needs her management team for "emotional support" as much as she does for career guidance.



The Video Games singer made headlines in May after being accused of racial insensitivity for naming stars including Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce as having had hits about "wearing no clothes, f**king, cheating etc" with no repercussions, while she has been "crucified" for penning lyrics that dealt with abusive relationships. She went on slam the allegations of racism for being "hateful" and "spiteful" in social media posts.



In a new interview with Music Week magazine, the star credited her management team at Tap Music for pulling her through the tough times.



"Where do I even begin to pinpoint how they've most helped me?" she shared. "I think the way they've primarily helped me the most is by seeing me as a real person with unique challenges and unique gifts. They've understood that I have a real sensitivity about me and that that's what makes the music pretty, but it's what makes certain processes more challenging."



When asked how often her team touches base, she answered: "Honestly, weekly... My challenges have never involved creating a record or putting out music or how to do that. I need them as much for emotional support as I do for a career guidance."



The Blue Jeans star went on to compare the management relationship to a marriage, explaining: "We have experienced highs and lows together, mostly me having anxiety! But, of course, everybody's life is happening in between the records.



"I'm the godmother to Ben's (Mawson, co-founder) first child and love Ed's (Millett, co-founder) family dearly and I know it's the same way with them towards my family."



Lana is set to release her forthcoming album, Chemtrails over the Country Club, on 5 September.