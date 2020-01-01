Kanye West congratulates wife Kim Kardashian on 'officially becoming a billionaire'

Kanye West congratulated his wife Kim Kardashian on becoming a billionaire on Twitter on Monday after her deal with beauty brand Coty was made public.

On Monday, it was announced that U.S. beauty giant Coty had bought a 20 per cent stake in the reality star's KKW Beauty company in a deal worth $200 million (£160 million). Once the deal is finalised, Kim's business will be worth $1 billion (£813 million).

And following the news, Kanye took to his Twitter page to share a sweet note to his other half to mark the achievement.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," he wrote. "You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family."

He also included what appeared to be a two-line poem he'd penned for his wife, which read: "So blessed this is still life/So I made you this still life."

Kanye concluded his message by writing: "We love you so much".

Bizarrely, the rapper included a picture of a selection of fresh produce, including a bell pepper and two flowers, which led to the otherwise sweet sentiment being mercilessly mocked on social media.

It was reported earlier this year that Kanye was also a billionaire, but the 43-year-old disputed Forbes' calculation of his net worth.

Kim's deal came just days after it was announced that the rapper and his brand Yeezy had signed a multi-year partnership with Gap to release an affordable apparel line in their stores from 2021.