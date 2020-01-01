Ellie Goulding loses followers over environment posts

Ellie Goulding has voiced concerns her environmental activism is harming her career.

The Love Me Like You Do singer made a recent appearance on the So Hot Right Now podcast and revealed that she loses thousands of social media followers whenever she talks passionately about climate change on her online channels - causing her to hold back on discussing it.

The 33-year-old hitmaker said that she is: "very protective over my job because I've created my job entirely by myself. It's my livelihood, it's my everything, it's how I make money."

She added that she is conscious of the impact on those who work with her if she makes a career misstep: "I employ a lot of people and what I do affects not just me but a lot of people."

Goulding then explained her activism was jeopardising her popularity: "I lose followers, every time I post anything about climate change, I lose at least a thousand followers."

The star, who is a United Nations (UN) Environment Global Goodwill Ambassador has spoken candidly about climate change in the past, and recently shared posts about Earth Day.

"Earth Day 2020 in lockdown gives me a chance to pause," she penned.

Stating: "This year the Earth has sustained nearly 8 billion of us while under incredible pressure," Goulding marvelled at Planet Earth's "ability to regenerate and provide healthy soils, breathable air and drinkable water is incredible but we abuse this."

She then urged her followers to step up.

"As we emerge from this crisis, we must address the crisis in nature and climate... Every day needs to be Earth Day," she concluded.